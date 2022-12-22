Barclays Boosts Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Price Target to $88.00

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FMX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.53.

FMX stock opened at $78.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.03. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth $293,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 46,567 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 43.3% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at about $10,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

