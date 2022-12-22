Barclays Boosts Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Price Target to $88.00

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMXGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FMX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.53.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 1.7 %

FMX stock opened at $78.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.03. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth $293,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 46,567 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 43.3% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at about $10,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

