Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 21,090 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,090 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 51,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,172,034.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,190.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.