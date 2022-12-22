Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $7.21 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $441.64 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $411.82 and its 200-day moving average is $365.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.37%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

