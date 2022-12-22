Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $6.10 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 754.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA stock opened at $210.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.29. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $267.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total value of $4,922,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,994,074.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total value of $4,922,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,994,074.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,247,088.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 451,899 shares of company stock worth $66,337,686 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

