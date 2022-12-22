Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $5.58 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 50.3% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 35.4% during the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634 over the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $393.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.92. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $658.84. The firm has a market cap of $110.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.58.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.