Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 786,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,594,000 after purchasing an additional 743,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,165,000 after purchasing an additional 126,490 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on GIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.87.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,676. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $85.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.23. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

