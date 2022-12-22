Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.89 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,541,000 after purchasing an additional 184,272 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,545,000 after acquiring an additional 212,961 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,795,000 after acquiring an additional 80,313 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,403,000 after acquiring an additional 525,319 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,654,000 after purchasing an additional 316,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.6 %

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

EL stock opened at $243.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.00 and a 200-day moving average of $240.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

