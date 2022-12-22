Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.12 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,265,000 after buying an additional 35,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Booking by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after buying an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,573,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in Booking by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,273,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking Price Performance

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,970.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,922.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,897.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $37.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.