Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 4.4% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $76,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PM opened at $100.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.47.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.