Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Kessler Investment Group LLC’s Largest Position

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,711 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 8.3% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of America Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.84.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

