Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Lifted by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.6% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 43,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.9% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.85. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $260.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.84.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

