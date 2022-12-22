Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Gap Up to $3.43

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.43, but opened at $3.52. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 608 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BBAR shares. TheStreet raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $712.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $695.56 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 7.27%. Analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.0162 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 173,057 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at about $976,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.