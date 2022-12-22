Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Trading Down 2%

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$24.60 and last traded at C$24.77. Approximately 60,145 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 54,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.03.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.67. The company has a market cap of C$876.30 million and a P/E ratio of 68.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Badger Infrastructure Solutions

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 136.65%.

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Glen Dawson Roane acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.37 per share, with a total value of C$487,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,400 shares in the company, valued at C$3,372,946.40. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $923,620.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.