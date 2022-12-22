Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $144.30 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.64 or 0.01471920 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00008917 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00019496 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00031748 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.70 or 0.01721901 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $2,225,200.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

