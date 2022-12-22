B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.31

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.31 and traded as low as $2.05. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 3,304 shares trading hands.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 10.93% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

