Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Insider Buys $24,000.00 in Stock

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) insider Greg Pyszczymuka acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 182,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Down 9.8 %

Aytu BioPharma stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Aytu BioPharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 83.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.20%. Analysts anticipate that Aytu BioPharma, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aytu BioPharma

About Aytu BioPharma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYTU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aytu BioPharma by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 100,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aytu BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99,859 shares during the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from six years and older; and Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from six to seventeen years old.

