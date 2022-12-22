Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Insider Buys $24,000.00 in Stock

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) insider Greg Pyszczymuka acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 182,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Aytu BioPharma Stock Down 9.8 %
Aytu BioPharma stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Aytu BioPharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 83.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.20%. Analysts anticipate that Aytu BioPharma, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Aytu BioPharma
Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from six years and older; and Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from six to seventeen years old.
