Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 425,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,902. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $138.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.12.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

