Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,221 shares during the quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,982,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,977 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 126.5% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,001,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,946 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 91,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,822,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,651,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,527,000 after purchasing an additional 497,494 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.81. 266,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,253,292. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $108.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.94.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

