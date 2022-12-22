Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. WesBanco comprises approximately 11.5% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned about 1.07% of WesBanco worth $21,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $205,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,930.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $205,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,930.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $184,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,785.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,384 shares of company stock worth $785,437 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSBC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.36. The company had a trading volume of 697 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.57. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. WesBanco had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $156.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. Analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

