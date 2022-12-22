Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Linde by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,221 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Linde by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,864,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,346 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,754 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,157,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,869,000 after purchasing an additional 902,512 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.35.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $325.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,693. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $160.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

