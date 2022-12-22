AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Shares Gap Down to $104.19

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $104.19, but opened at $100.71. AutoNation shares last traded at $102.26, with a volume of 5,045 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

AutoNation Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 63,090 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $7,410,551.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,003,888 shares in the company, valued at $705,216,684.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 653,874 shares of company stock worth $70,438,521 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth about $641,000. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 29,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in AutoNation by 491.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 446,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,107,000 after purchasing an additional 370,972 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

