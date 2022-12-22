Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Lowered to C$13.25 at Raymond James

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on APR.UN. Scotiabank cut shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.14.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:APR.UN traded up C$0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.24. 117,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,560. The company has a market capitalization of C$485.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$11.14 and a 1-year high of C$15.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.70.
About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
Further Reading
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.