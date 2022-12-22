Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 2.3% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $20,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after buying an additional 1,642,852 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,805,000 after acquiring an additional 817,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after acquiring an additional 779,457 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,519,000 after acquiring an additional 712,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.09.

In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $247.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

