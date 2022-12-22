Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.79

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Rating) (NYSE:GG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.79 and traded as high as C$1.96. Augusta Gold shares last traded at C$1.93, with a volume of 22,866 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$154.45 million and a PE ratio of 7.84.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

