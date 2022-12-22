Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) is Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the quarter. Atlas makes up 3.1% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Atlas were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Atlas by 430.5% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas by 33.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Atlas by 1.1% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Atlas by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATCO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.26. 1,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,341. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Atlas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATCO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

