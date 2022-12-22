Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 61554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Atico Mining Stock Down 12.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$25.47 million and a PE ratio of 3.00.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

