ASD Price Tops $0.0608 (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $40.13 million and $1.81 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ASD Profile

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, "ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/."

