Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Major Shareholder Acquires $169,080.60 in Stock

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 10,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $169,080.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,342.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ark Restaurants Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ARKR stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $16.97. 2,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ark Restaurants Corp. has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $22.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in Ark Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $744,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.