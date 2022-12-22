ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 789,794 Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,569,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789,794 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vuzix worth $38,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,225,000 after acquiring an additional 569,860 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,367,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 529,458 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vuzix by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vuzix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Vuzix by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Vuzix to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Vuzix Price Performance

Insider Activity

VUZI stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. Vuzix Co. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32.

In related news, Director Edward William Jr. Kay bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $31,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 177,538 shares in the company, valued at $736,782.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 19,900 shares of company stock valued at $83,591 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vuzix Profile

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

