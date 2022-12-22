ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 233,837 Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,066,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,837 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 2.26% of Genius Sports worth $18,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GENI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth about $11,915,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 71.8% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,945,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,751,000 after buying an additional 2,067,288 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,395,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after buying an additional 1,420,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 203.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,599,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 1,072,449 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth about $2,249,000. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Shares of GENI opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Genius Sports Limited has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $8.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.49.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

