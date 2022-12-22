ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 18,870 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,870 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $19,789,156. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $736.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $779.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $740.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $667.73. The company has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Stories

