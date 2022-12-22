ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 409,187 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,676,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,187 shares during the quarter. Twist Bioscience accounts for approximately 1.6% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 11.85% of Twist Bioscience worth $235,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWST. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,819,000 after acquiring an additional 273,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,584,000 after purchasing an additional 467,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,696,000 after buying an additional 358,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,414,000 after buying an additional 1,335,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 52.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,012,000 after buying an additional 1,097,546 shares in the last quarter.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

TWST opened at $24.17 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $88.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TWST shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.