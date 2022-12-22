ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,393,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359,735 shares during the quarter. Verve Therapeutics comprises about 0.8% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.64% of Verve Therapeutics worth $116,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,315,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,226,000 after acquiring an additional 199,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after acquiring an additional 899,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,318,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,915,000 after acquiring an additional 954,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,259,000 after buying an additional 915,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,699,000 after buying an additional 235,804 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VERV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.62. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.38. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,682,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,695,282.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,695,282.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,497.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 486,545 shares of company stock worth $17,169,028. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verve Therapeutics Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

