ARK Investment Management LLC Has $74.95 Million Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,468,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799,431 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invitae worth $74,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invitae by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 15.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invitae by 18.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Invitae by 9.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Invitae by 11.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 481,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVTA shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Invitae to $2.80 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invitae to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.04.

NVTA opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.17. Invitae had a negative net margin of 617.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $133.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $91,424.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 743,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

