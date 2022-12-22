ARK Investment Management LLC Has $58.99 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,551 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $58,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Deere & Company Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $441.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $411.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 19.37%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
