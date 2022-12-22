ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,125 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of monday.com worth $29,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of monday.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $118.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.28. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $318.37.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

