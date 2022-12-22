ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Position in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,017,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684,597 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 6.01% of SomaLogic worth $31,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGC. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SomaLogic by 262.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 278,474 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 15.1% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,323,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 173,900 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 102.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,973,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 999,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic Price Performance

SLGC opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $392.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.53. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. SomaLogic had a negative return on equity of 18.23% and a negative net margin of 81.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cowen lowered their target price on SomaLogic to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

