ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,097.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,319,042 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for about 2.7% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $391,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Shopify by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Shopify by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP grew its position in Shopify by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP stock opened at $36.19 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $145.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. UBS Group started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.37.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

