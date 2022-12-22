ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Receives $32.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.06) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($39.36) to €33.00 ($35.11) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 48.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,977,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,697,000 after buying an additional 2,283,917 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 9.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 8.9% during the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 107,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at $746,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of MT stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.22 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 15.62%. Analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

