Aragon Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.83 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Aragon has a total market cap of $84.27 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $1.95 or 0.00011629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001736 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $902.18 or 0.05374261 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00496074 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,941.80 or 0.29438165 BTC.
Aragon Token Profile
Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org.
Aragon Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.