Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Gap Down to $105.90

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $105.90, but opened at $102.51. Applied Materials shares last traded at $100.08, with a volume of 48,973 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Trading Down 7.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

