Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Gap Up to $44.80

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.80, but opened at $46.47. Apogee Enterprises shares last traded at $44.73, with a volume of 556 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.95%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

Insider Transactions at Apogee Enterprises

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $523,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,955 shares in the company, valued at $957,457.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 4.8% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

