APENFT (NFT) Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

APENFT (NFT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One APENFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. APENFT has a market capitalization of $124.45 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APENFT has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APENFT Token Profile

APENFT’s genesis date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

