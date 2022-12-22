Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Down 7.3%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) dropped 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.81 and last traded at $32.13. Approximately 133,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,606,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.09.
Antero Resources Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19.
Insider Transactions at Antero Resources
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 167,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 17,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Antero Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,579,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,213,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 20.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.
About Antero Resources
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Antero Resources (AR)
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.