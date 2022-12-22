Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Down 7.3%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) dropped 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.81 and last traded at $32.13. Approximately 133,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,606,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.09.

The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 167,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 17,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Antero Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,579,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,213,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 20.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

