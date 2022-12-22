Ankr (ANKR) Price Hits $0.0175 on Major Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Ankr has a market capitalization of $169.44 million and approximately $12.12 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ankr has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00014884 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040724 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005933 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020249 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00226704 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01742483 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $13,074,771.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

