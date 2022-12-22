Andrew Alan Lambert Acquires 48,000 Shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Stock

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2022

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGNGet Rating) insider Andrew Alan Lambert bought 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $29,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,759.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Heliogen Price Performance

NYSE:HLGN traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $0.48. 5,216,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,849. Heliogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heliogen had a negative return on equity of 87.56% and a negative net margin of 1,091.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Heliogen from $4.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heliogen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter worth about $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Heliogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Heliogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Heliogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,908,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heliogen

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.