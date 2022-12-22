Andrew Alan Lambert Acquires 48,000 Shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Alan Lambert bought 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $29,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,759.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:HLGN traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $0.48. 5,216,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,849. Heliogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heliogen had a negative return on equity of 87.56% and a negative net margin of 1,091.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Heliogen from $4.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter worth about $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Heliogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Heliogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Heliogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,908,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

