Analysts Set Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Price Target at $66.24

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.24.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Trex to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Trex Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TREX opened at $42.71 on Friday. Trex has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $137.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $188.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,264.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

