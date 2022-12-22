Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $167.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $85.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $180.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.26 and a 200-day moving average of $156.04.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a positive rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 82,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

