Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Decreased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $52,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 84.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 92.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 44.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,587 shares of company stock worth $5,420,127 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.40. The company had a trading volume of 30,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,507. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.04. The stock has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $180.01.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

