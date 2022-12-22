Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Anaergia from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Anaergia from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank cut Anaergia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Anaergia from C$30.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

ANRGF opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. Anaergia has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

